Kathryn A. Malenich

Kathryn Ann (Compardo) Malenich, 85, of Heilwood, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was a daughter of John J. and Mary P. (Stupic) Compardo, and was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Vintondale.
Kathryn loved to cook and bake, especially for the holidays, and she will be remembered for her nut rolls and pigs in a blanket. She sang for years in the church choir at St. John the Baptist Church. She was one of the founders of the Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary and served for several years as president. Kathryn also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Heilwood.
Kathryn loved to shop and spend time with her family and grandchildren and two dogs, Peanut and Peanutt. She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood.
She is survived by two children, Charlene (Ron) Valazak and Chuck (Donna) Malenich; eight grandchildren: Dominic (Katie) Veltre, Anthony Veltre, Scott Valazak, Melanie Valazak, Dan (Katy) Valazak, Jessica (Cody) Ewert, Chris (Katie) Malenich and Justin Malenich; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and sisters- and brothers-in-law.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chuck, in 2019; an infant daughter, Barbara Ann, in 1959; a sister, Millie Stuckich; and a brother, John R. (Randy) Compardo.
The family specially thanks Indiana County VNA Hospice and Guardian Home Health aides for all their special care and compassion; “Ramps of Hope,” for the set-up and use of ramps; and the clergy, family and friends for their help, support and kindness through our mom’s illness.
Memorial donation may be made to Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 34, Heilwood, PA 15745.
Services and interment will be private. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Malenich family.
On line condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.