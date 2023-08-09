Kathryn E. (Stiles) Elko, 86, of Clymer, passed away at her home Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of Benjamin and Bessie (Edmiston) Stiles, born Sept. 22, 1936, in Clymer.
Kathryn loved to cook and take care of her boys. She was very supportive of her children, and was always there to offer words of encouragement. Kathryn loved to travel with her husband frequently visiting Las Vegas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Michael Elko Jr.; two sons, Brian Elko and wife Cheryl and Terry Elko, both of Ohio; three grandchildren, Christie, Megan and Kyle Elko; two great-grandchildren, Justus and Kathy Pap; one great-great-grandson, Carson Pap; one sister, Nancy Dabella and husband Paul, of Clymer; one brother, Ben Stiles and wife Carolyn, of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kevin; three brothers, Tom, Ron and Don Stiles; and one sister, Dolores “Toot” (Stiles) Rice.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with Kathryn’s funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private for the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.
