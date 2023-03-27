Kathryn J. Roush, 75, of South Bend Township, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023.
She was born March 30, 1947, to John and Catherine (O’Sullivan) Krecota in Yatesboro.
Kathryn was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Gastown. She was a 1965 graduate of Shannock Valley High School. Kathryn enjoyed reading and caring for her family. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Cathi Myers and her husband, John, of Greensburg; grandson Brogan Myers, of Greensburg, and his companion, Mary Noullet, of Butler; special dogs Murphy and Cooper; and six grand-puppies.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Russell R. Roush, whom she wed Nov. 12, 1966.
As per Kathryn’s wishes, funeral arrangements are private. The Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., of Rural Valley, is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.carsonboyer.com.