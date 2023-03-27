Obits floral 10

Kathryn J. Roush, 75, of South Bend Township, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023.

She was born March 30, 1947, to John and Catherine (O’Sullivan) Krecota in Yatesboro.

Kathryn was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Gastown. She was a 1965 graduate of Shannock Valley High School. Kathryn enjoyed reading and caring for her family. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Cathi Myers and her husband, John, of Greensburg; grandson Brogan Myers, of Greensburg, and his companion, Mary Noullet, of Butler; special dogs Murphy and Cooper; and six grand-puppies.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Russell R. Roush, whom she wed Nov. 12, 1966.

As per Kathryn’s wishes, funeral arrangements are private. The Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., of Rural Valley, is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.carsonboyer.com.

Tags