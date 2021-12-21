Kathryn 'Johnnie' Chapman

Kathryn “Johnnie” (Stockdale) Chapman, 97, a resident of William Penn Senior Suites, formerly of Punxsutawney and Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Johnnie was born on March 4, 1924, in Frostburg to Frank and Clare Stockdale.
She is survived by three sons, Dan (Esther) Chapman, Donn (Barbara) Chapman and Jonathan (Tamara) Chapman; daughter, Mary Beth (Ted) Reimer; seven grandchildren, Allisha (James) Leatherwood, Caleb Chapman, Lyndsey (Jared Reynolds) Reimer, Evan Reimer, Isaac Reimer, Seth Chapman and Eric (Shari) Chapman; and nine great-grandchildren, Wesley (Leah) Montgomery and Autumn, Amberly, Tyler, Aubrey, and Ezekiel Leatherwood, Gillian and Kyha Chapman, and Bennett Reynolds.
Along with her parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Chapman; two grandchildren, Donn Wesley and Brian Chapman; and siblings Harry, Merle, Byron and Jane Stockdale.
Johnnie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She enjoyed traveling and connecting with family and friends all over the country. Johnnie worked at ARIN in Indiana, where she was an aide to special ability children. She fostered countless babies in her home over the years. She baked delicious pies and loved Jesus, her family and her dear, dear friends.
