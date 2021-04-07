Kathryn “Kathy” (Busovicki) Gaydosh, 66, of Clymer, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home.
She was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Yachisko) Busovicki, born Feb. 5, 1955, in Indiana.
Kathy was an active member of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, Clymer, serving as secretary, a Sunday school teacher, working for all the dinners and making the holiday rolls and perogies. She loved to cook. Kathy retired from IUP after 25 years. She would meet once a month with her retired coworkers. She enjoyed all the family reunions and holidays. Kathy will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by one uncle, Adam “Bob” Yachisko and family; many cousins; and her Godchild, James Rusko.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert A. Gaydosh; and one infant brother.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 495 Morris St., Clymer, with her funeral service being celebrated at 11 a.m. with the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Frank Miloro as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Michael’s cemetery, Clymer. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, is assisting the family.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 495 Morris St., Clymer, PA 15728.
