Kathryn “Kay” Henry, 91, beloved and devoted wife and mother, formerly of Latrobe, passed away at home on Monday, March 15, 2021, the birthday of her loving husband of 57 years, John “Jack.”
The daughter of John Matthew and Angela Harkelli Greczek, natives of Poland, Kay was born on Nov. 9, 1929, in Coral, where she lived as a child and then later moved to Graceton. Kay lived in Graceton until she married Jack. They resided in Indiana for a short time, and then moved to Latrobe, where they resided until Jack passed away in 2018. Kay moved to Southpointe in the summer of 2018 to be cared for by her family who cherished their time with her.
Kay was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe. Her faith was an important part of her life and she was devoted to praying the rosary. Kay enjoyed baking, talk radio and cross word puzzles. She was known for her remarkable recollection of both historical and current events.
There was not a trivia game or board game that she did not enjoy playing. Family and friends of Kay would often get “stumped” by her trivia questions on the phone when her health no longer permitted her to make personal visits. Kay was proud of her Polish heritage and treasured her relationships with her seven siblings. Most of all, however, Kay adored her daughter, Dr. Candace “Candy” Henry. She treasured her beach trips with Candy and Jack, and always enjoyed her daily trivia or board games that she and Candy played. Kay also enjoyed dining out and taking day trips with Jack.
Kay was also known for her positive attitude. She always saw the glass to be half full. Complaining was never an option for her. Kay always assured everyone that came to her with a problem that things will improve, as life is a blessing. Kay valiantly battled her failing health without complaint.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack, and her beloved daughter, Dr. Candace Henry, as well as her parents; brothers, Joseph, Francis (Frank) and John; sisters, Marie, Sandra “Ann” (Wellen) and Jean (Bertig); and her niece, Candace Bertig.
Kay is survived by her brother, Stanley, of Coral; her brother-in-law, Ellio Bertig, of Southpointe; her brother-in-law, Robert Henry and wife Leona, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Kay will be deeply missed by her family and friends, many of whom looked forward to their frequent phone conversations with her. She will also be deeply missed by her cat, Monty, that she adored.
Kay’s family would also like to thank Visiting Angels of Canonsburg, especially Robin, for all of their help, kindness, and support. They also would like to thank Connie, a friend and caregiver of both Jack and Kay, while they lived in Latrobe.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery with the Rev. Thomas Curry, O.S.B., officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the mausoleum. Please wear a mask in accordance with state guidelines. Entombment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. Because of the pandemic, there will not be visitation at the funeral home.
As an alternative to flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
