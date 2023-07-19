Kathryn (Kay) Sink, 81, of Homer City, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 17, 2023, while at St. Andrews Village, from complications of COVID.
Kay was born Nov. 1, 1941, in Indiana, to Harvey and Flora Mae (Ensminger) Lingle. She married the love of her life, Alex (Ben) Sink, on July 22, 1960, after meeting on a blind date, enjoying a wonderful courtship and an engagement at the Kintersburg Covered Bridge.
Kay graduated from Laura Lamar High School. She worked at several local businesses beginning with the Waxler family and ending with CKE.
She was a member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church and loved to volunteer with church activities as well as add her beautiful voice to the church choir.
Kay was the kindest person with a beautiful soul and tender heart and cared deeply for her family and friends. She carried the weight of the world and everyone’s problems as her own burden. She enjoyed taking care of everyone, time with her family, reading, watching movies and listening to music, and she could “cut a rug” like no one else’s business.
Her passion for walking inspired her to complete a 25-mile walk on her 50th birthday. Her original goal was a 50-mile walk; however, the November daylight hours did not allow for this. Up until her recent illness, Kay could often be seen walking her beloved dog Neko (the Italian Yorkie) in Homer City.
Kay is survived by her husband Ben and her beloved dog Neko; her son Bill Sink (Susie Clement); daughters Debi Sink and Cherie Jones (Terry), of Homer City; grandsons (who affectionately called her “Grinky”), Ty Tonelli and partner Jess Linder, of New Orleans, La., and AJ Fisher, of La Jose; great-grandchildren Everleigh Walker and Oliver Ober; sisters Janice Aileen Lingle Kavo, of Homer City, and Delores (Dee) Alter (Bill), of Watsonville, Calif.; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday.
Interment to follow in the Coral Lutheran Cemetery, Coral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 Ridge Ave., Homer City, PA 15748.
Please visit http://www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, for directions or to make a donation to the church.
