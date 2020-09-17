Kathryn O. Evans, 94, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital and Hospice in Rochester, N.Y.
She was born in Huntingdon to Towner W. and Kathryn Fink Oberlander of Williamsburg, where she was raised and where she raised her three children.
Kathryn was married to Kenneth W. Evans, who retired from Penelec and preceded her in death. They moved to Indiana in 1972, where they were active members at Grace United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church. After retirement, they wintered in Fort Myers, Fla., and summered in Brush Valley with family.
Also preceding her in death was a son, Kenneth W. Evans Jr., of Los Angeles, Calif.; a sister, Betty Claybaugh, of Seward; and a brother, William Oberlander, of Williamsburg.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathy Durham, of Honeoye Falls, N.Y., and Linda E. Rusin, of Indiana; three grandchildren, Kimberly Morgan, of Honeoye Falls, N.Y., Christopher Peters, of Indiana; and Joseph Rusin, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and four great-grandchildren: Alexandra and Olivia Peters, of Indiana; Nathan Morgan, of Fairport, N.Y.; and Justine Morgan-Colon, of Albany, N.Y.
“Kate” will be remembered for her love of gardening and green thumb and for her love and pride of her grandchildren and family.
Due to COVID-19, services are yet to be determined.