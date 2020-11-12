Kathryn Stolitza, 92, of Dixonville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home in Home.
She was the daughter of Austrian immigrants, John and Anastasia “Nancy” (Wilk) Stolitza and was born Nov. 20, 1927, in Dixonville.
Kathryn was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Dixonville. She loved cooking and was known for her haluski. She often brought it as a covered dish to be shared with family and friends. She played the accordion throughout her life and enjoyed listening to polka music. Kathryn spent many evenings sitting on her porch swing and often kindled a fire in her outdoor fireplace to watch the flames dance. She enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds every summer.
Kathryn graduated from high school, then moved to New York City where she worked at Horn and Hardart Automat with her sister Helen. She then went to work as a nanny for Mr. and Mrs. Howard Richman, of Pittsburgh, for 65 years, where she was affectionately known as Kass. She helped raise their three children, Gary, Ann and John, then later helped with the grandchildren. She developed a love for gardening, art and music during her residence with the Richman family.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, John Stolitza, of Vienna, Austria; mother, Anastasia “Nancy” Wilk Stolitza, of Galicia, Austria (now Poland); and all of her siblings, Peter, John, Harry, Mike, Bill, Helen, Ann, Mary and Sue.
She is survived by five generations of nieces and nephews.
Kathryn will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Think of her with a song in your heart, a smile on your face and whenever you eat haluski.
Family and friends will be received Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church, Dixonville, with Kathryn’s funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. with Father George Hnatko as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, is assisting the Stolitza family.
