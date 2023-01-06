Kathy Dawn Lockard, 63, of Shelocta, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Budd H. and Donna M. (Shaffer) Weiss, she was born Feb. 28, 1959, in Indiana.
Kathy graduated from Indiana High School and was employed as a teller at First Commonwealth Bank on Sixth Street in Indiana. She was a member of Sagamore Wesleyan Church and enjoyed attending ladies’ meetings and going to church camp with Randy each year. Kathy loved getting together with her cousins for special “cousins meetings” each month, family holidays and sewing. She will be lovingly remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her beautiful smile.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Randy E. Lockard, whom she married June 28, 1980; her mother, Donna M. Weiss, of Shelocta; son Shawn E. Lockard and wife Laura, of Shelocta; daughter Tracey M. Taylor, of Apollo; grandchildren Joseph Paul Taylor, Kylie Alyssa Lockard and Shawn E. Lockard Jr.; and her beloved dog, Maggy.
She is also survived by her sister, Bonita Miller, of West Bloomfield, Mich., and a sister-in-law, Denise Weiss, of Shelocta.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother Dennis Weiss; infant sister Marie Weiss; and son-in-law Chuck Taylor.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Pastor Thaddeus Taylor and Pastor William Fish co-officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Memorial contributions can be made in Kathy’s memory to Armstrong County Relay for Life in memory of her cousins at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=104168&pg=entry.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Kathy’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.