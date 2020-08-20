Kathy L. Yerep

Kathy Louise (Stake) Yerep, 70, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.
Born Oct. 8, 1949, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Merle Stake and Mary Lou (Henry) Stake. She was the wife of Stanley John Yerep, whom she married Aug. 21, 1971.
Kathy was a teacher and reading specialist with the Indiana Area School District. She loved traveling with her family for beach vacations at Ocean City, Md., but also enjoyed the serene lifestyle that came with living on the family farm. Kathy enjoyed watching her birds that would fly to the many bird feeders outside her windows. She also liked quilting, reading and playing “17.”
She was active with PEO, a women’s educational organization, and the Shakespeare Club.
In addition to her husband, Stan, Kathy is remembered by her daughters: Alissa Yerep and Christina Jansure (T.J.). Other surviving family members include her siblings: Rebecca Kaskan (Donald); Mary Jane Mangino (Mike); Amy Stake and Pamela Powers; Laura Vitez (Mark). She is also sadly missed by her numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who were all very dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Matthew John Yerep; and by her in-laws, John and Ann Yerep.
Friends will be received Friday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Face masks and social distancing is required for all services. Only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time. Visitors will be asked to remain in their vehicles while waiting to pay their respects.
A memorial service for family members, led by the Rev. Richard Henry, will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Kaskan residence, 3065 Airport Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at noon at St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana. Friar Tage Danielson will be the celebrant. A Committal Service will follow at the Cherryhill Progressive Brethren Cemetery on Byers Road just off of Airport Road. All services will be video recorded and available to view late Saturday afternoon on the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home website.
