Katrin L. John

Katrin Lynn (Crytzer) John, 68, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1953, in Kittanning, to William James and Evelyn Blanche (Rearick) Crytzer.
Katrin worked as a CNA for many years in Texas and Pennsylvania. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Katrin also enjoyed watching TMZ, Ellen, Jimmy Fallon and especially NASCAR on television.
Surviving Katrin are her children, Heather (Rick Jr.) Hooks, of Indiana, and Kevin (Renee) John, of Templeton; grandchildren, Triston, Haley and Mariah Mibroda; and Dravyn, Todd and Lauren John; two great-grandchildren, Faith and Foxx; brothers, William (Mona) Crytzer, of West Virginia; Barry (Cheryl) Crytzer, of Kittanning; Randy (Cathy) Crytzer, of Ford City; and Jeffrey (Betsy) Crytzer, of Kittanning; and sisters, Elaine Crytzer, of Ohio, and Evelyn Kropinak, of Ford City.
Katrin was preceded in death by her parents and son, Gerry John.
At Katrin’s request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
