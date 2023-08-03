Katrina Marie Albright, 46, of Homer City, died Sunday, July 30, 2023.
She was the daughter of Dennis and Gloria Albright and was born on March 15, 1977.
She was a graduate of Homer-Center High School where she played basketball and volleyball. She was also in the Homer-Center Marching Band and played in their concert band. Katrina enjoyed playing games on her cellphone and working on puzzle books.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Shawn, of Mertztown; her nieces, Emily and Brooke; and her great-niece, Lorelei. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Patty and Kevin George, Stanley and Marie Anne Gratosky, Bradley and Lisa Gratosky, and Nancy and Kevin Davis, all of Homer City; Carla Henckel, Bozman, Md.; Gary Albright, Coral; and Donna Guiste, Morgantown, W.Va. Several cousins also survive her.
Katrina was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Stanley and Famie Gratosky; her paternal grandparents, George and Gladys Albright; and her cousin, Stanley Gratosky III.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. The Rev. Robert Thornton will be officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.