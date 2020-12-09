Kay Johnston, formerly of Bell Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at age 86.
He was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Edmon to Nulton B. and Faye (Pittman) Johnston.
Kay was employed by Federal Laboratories, Breeze Corporation in Saltsburg as a truck driver/forklift operator. He also served the community as a Bell Township police officer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Lucille Ann (Pavolik) Johnston; and a son-in-law, Richard K. Hohn.
He is survived by three children: Rebecca L. Hohn, Christina Coffman and Thomas Johnston. He is also survived by three grandsons, Richard A. Hohn, Anthony J. Hohn and John Coffman Jr.
All arrangements were private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Interment will be held in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
To view and send online condolences visit www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.