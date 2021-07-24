Kay Katz Buterbaugh, 89, of Indiana, passed into the arms of the Lord at St. Andrew’s Village on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Kay was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by two sons, Ronald (Patty), of Indiana, and Dennis, of Zionsville, Ind.; grandchildren Julie (James) Witmer, Jennifer (Robert) Spencer, Jeff (Michelle) Buterbaugh, Jacqueline (Jason) Sullivan, John Paul Buterbaugh and Joshua Buterbaugh; twelve great-grandchildren, who called her “GG”: Grace, Anna, Logan, Emmaline, Meghan, Benjamin, Faith, Sophia, Titus, Levi, Emilia and Christian; and many nieces and nephews, who called her Aunt Kay.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edgar Lee Buterbaugh; siblings (and their spouses), Michael (Mary) Katz, John (Eleanor) Katz, Ann (John) Michna, Mary (George) Stulack and Helen (Albert) Novak; and friend Ted Stuchell.
Born in Dixonville to Frank and Mary Katz, she was the youngest of five siblings.
Kay was known for her baking and cooking skills and love of all music, especially polkas.
Her famous Grandma B buns, pierogies and Christmas cookies have continued to be shared and bring joy and great memories to her family.
She would have loved to know her recipes live on by sharing one here in her obituary.
Grandma B Buns:
6-7 cups bread flour
1/3⅓ cup dry milk
¼ cup sugar
4½ tsp. instant yeast or 2 yeast packets
1 tbsp. salt
1/3⅓ cup melted salted butter (room temperature)
2 cups water (110 degrees F)
In mixing bowl, 2 cups of flour, dry milk, sugar, salt and yeast.
Add butter and gradually add water.
Beat 2 minutes on medium speed. Then slowly add remaining 4-5 cups of flour.
Knead until smooth, about 8 to 10 minutes.
Slightly grease glass bowl with butter and cover with towel or plastic wrap.
Let dough to rest for 60 minutes.
Knock down. Then rest for another 30 minutes.
Knock down, form rolls. Makes about 18 rolls.
Place on slightly buttered cookie sheet.
Raise for 60 minutes. Preheat 375 degrees F.
Brush top with egg wash before putting into oven.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew’s Village, Moorehead House or Rose Haven of Indiana. Each provided very skilled and kind care for Kay for the past 10 years where she thrived and appreciated every person.
Kay was also blessed by clergy and members of Grace United Methodist Church with visits, prayers and cards.
Thank you, Pastor Kathy Mihoerck, Pastor Bill Blair and Grace Church.
A private family memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, will oversee the arrangements.