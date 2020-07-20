Kay LeRoy Gorman, 77, of Homer City, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Born in Punxsutawney on May 1, 1943, he was a son of the late Jack William Gorman and Dorothy Larue (Gregg) Gorman.
Kay was the husband of Robin Ann (Gaug) Gorman, whom he married Oct. 31, 1992. Kay and Robin’s lives were joined by God in 1986. Kay was a graduate of Central Cambria High School and the University of Pittsburgh where he earned a B.S. degree in engineering. For the past 20 years Kay enjoyed his retirement from the Pennsylvania Electric Company, where he had worked as a mechanical engineer. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era. His last assignment was as a sergeant with the Fourth Field Hospital at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Kay had a special calling as a medic and a dental technician during his service to his country.
Kay was an avid hunter, fly fisherman and outdoorsman. He was extremely knowledgeable about innumerable things, which allowed him to teach, guide and protect his family and countless other lives.
His faith was everything to him. He will be remembered as being a devout Christian and a deeply loving and caring husband and father. Throughout Kay’s life and more recently toward the end, Kay said if he could bring one more soul to the Lord that meant God still had work for him to do yet on this earth.
He was a member of the F&AM, the NRA, Sons of the American Revolution, Trout Unlimited and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
In addition to his wife, Robin, Kay will be missed by his two children, Justin Kay Gorman, Southwest Ranches, Fla.; and Tamzon Kay Gorman, Hagerstown, Md. Also surviving Kay are his three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jackie Gorman.
Service arrangements are being coordinated by the family because of COVID-19 restrictions. The family can be reached at (724) 479-8013.
Entombment will be scheduled at a later date at the Burnside Cemetery.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana is handling the service arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.