Our beloved Keith Anthony Steiner, 70, found peace after a year-long, courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Keith was born on Jan. 6, 1953, as a “Christmas present” for his six sisters. He has been eternally reunited with his high school sweetheart and wife of 22 years, Karen Ann Seese.
He was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Michelle Renae; mother Regina (Wadja) Steiner; father Walter Steiner; sister Beverly (Steiner) Shaw; mother-in-law Stella (Zanoviak Seese) Cherry; brothers-in-Law David Seese, James Shaw and Kenneth Smith; and nephew Chris Shaw.
He was a pillar of strength and inspiration for his three children, Tamra Steiner-Niida (Takuya), of Armagh; Jessica Steiner, of New Florence; and Ryan Keith Steiner (Melissa Duncan), of Brush Valley. He was full of pride for his three grandchildren, Lucia Niida (Tamra), Paiton and Easton Steiner (Ryan).
Known as “Sonny,” he is loved deeply by his sisters, Barbara Lohr, of Waldorf, Md.; Wilhelmina (Algie) Varner, of Salix; Linda Tomb, of Home; Gloria (Kenneth) Smith, of Ebensburg; and Monica (Jerry) Warren, of Frederick, Md. He will be fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law, Stanley (Melissa) Cherry, of Mount Tabor, and Matthew (Crystal) Cherry, of Dilltown. Uncle Sonny is loved by 29 nieces and nephews, 37 great-nieces and great-nephews and nine great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Keith was raised in the tiny coal mining town of Boltz. He was a 1972 graduate of United High School. Known as “Stites,” he was on the United football team, a wrestler and on the track team.
He truly embodied the heart and soul of a coal miner as a shuttle car operator with the Tunnelton Mining Co. in New Alexandria for nearly 16 years. He retired after 22 proud years of public service as groundskeeper at United High School in Armagh. After retirement, he worked on the maintenance staff of Homer-Center School District.
Keith was an avid outdoorsman as a talented hunter and gardener. There was nowhere else he’d rather be than walking the fields with his son, Ryan; hunting with his grandchildren, Paiton and Easton; fishing with his daughter, Jessica; or gardening with his granddaughter, Lucia. He enjoyed sharing his love of nature with his grandchildren.
He was also a talented painter and artist as well as deeply knowledgeable about presidential history and astronomy, which he shared with his daughter, Tamra, and granddaughter Lucia.
He loved spending time with his friends at the New Florence VFW, playing the lottery, finding four-leaf clovers, chatting with friends and family about memories and enjoying Polish pierogies and kielbasa. He eagerly supported his grandchildren by always attending their performances and sporting events.
Anyone who knew Keith was touched by his kindness, humor, mild temperament and giving nature. He was truly a peacemaker and was always a source of strength and positivity.
He loved fiercely and deeply, and we take comfort in knowing that Keith is now at peace surrounded by starlight.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Keith will be laid to rest in Armagh Cemetery.
