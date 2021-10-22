Keith Boring, 56, of New Florence, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Born Jan. 21, 1965, in Johnstown, he was the son of Othea and Delphia (McIntire) Boring.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Othea “Jack” Jr. and Curt Boring.
Keith is survived by his wife of 24 years, Melissa (Ewt) Boring, New Florence; sons, Keith Boring Jr. and wife Julie, Blairsville; Andru Boring and partner Jillian Roddy, New Florence; and Ryan Boring and girlfriend Destiny Sheriff, New Florence; granddaughter, Arya “Pappy’s Girl”; brother, Kevin, who had a special bond with Keith; along with these brothers and sisters: Ilene, Lethia, Clarence, Robin, Rose and Orbin; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Keith was an auto mechanic, having started with Cloyd Graff in New Florence, then working for Farabaugh Chevrolet in Ligonier, before starting his own business, K&M Auto, in New Florence. He was a life member of New Florence Volunteer Fire Company, having served as Chief for the past 24 years and had previously served as an EMT for West End and Laurel Valley Ambulance Services. Keith was president of New Florence VFW Home Association and was also a member of St. Clair Tremont Club and The Russian Club, both of Johnstown. He enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle, golfing, vacationing in Florida and was an avid NASCAR fan having attended many races. His great joy was spending time with his granddaughter.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where Keith’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will be at Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Florence Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 19, New Florence, PA, 15944. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.