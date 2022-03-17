Keith C. Lantzy, 58, of Blairsville, formerly of Belsano, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home.
Born in Colver on June 30, 1963, Keith was the son of Clair W. and Beryel L. (Love) Lantzy.
Keith worked as a lab technician for Specialty Tires of America in Indiana for more than 30 years. In his free time, he loved to play golf and spend time with family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol M. (Fletcher) Lantzy; son, Nathan Lantzy and wife Morgan; stepdaughter, Tonya Wolf and husband Rick; step-grandchildren, Addison Jude, Symon Tait and Jinger Paige; eight siblings, Barbara Lantzy, Tony Lantzy, Carol Lantzy, Patty Tetter and husband Alvin, Kenny Lantzy and wife Pat, Max Lantzy and wife Barb, Brian Lantzy, and Dawn Lantzy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Justin Lantzy; three brothers, John Lantzy, Regis Lantzy and Rodney Lantzy; and his companion, Tina Bracken.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Shoemaker Funeral Home, 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.