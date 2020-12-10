Keith Lynn Neal, 58, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
He was born Dec. 25, 1961, to Donald and Fannie (Cokley) Neal, who survive.
On Sept. 25, 1999, he married his best friend, Teresa (Steele) Neal.
Keith was a two-time kidney transplant recipient. Despite his medical condition he loved life and lived life to the fullest. He was an avid bowler and golfer. Keith loved to be outdoors and could be found in the woods hunting.
He loved to travel with his family, and he was always quick to lend a hand at Leila Jo’s. He was a retired National Guard member, sergeant first class. He was employed by Ensign Bickford/Dyno Nobel for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Teresa Neal; a son, Kyle Neal; three brothers, Ken Neal (his twin) and wife Marge, two sons, Chris (Becky) and Mike; Don Neal Jr.; Bill Neal and wife Kelly, their two sons, Dakota (Alyssa) and Landon; father-in-law, Roger Steele; brother-in-law, Eric Steele and wife Jaclyn and their children, Dylan and “Miss” Leila.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Steele.
Private services will be held by the family and officiated by Pastor Doug Wolfe. A celebration of Keith’s life will be held in the spring for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Keith’s memory to the Punxsutawney Area Community Center, 220 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
The McCabe Funeral Home of Punxsutawney have been entrusted with arrangements.
