Keith Paul Isenberg, 64, of Marion Center, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Keith was born Feb. 20, 1957, in Indiana to J. Paul and Lucinda Kathryn (George) Isenberg.
He was a 1975 graduate of United High School. Keith graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in computer science and spent most of his career as a systems analyst.
He retired early to spend more time with his 10 grandchildren and his meat goat business.
Keith is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Israel and wife Cassandra; and daughter, Noelle and husband Craig Andrie, all of Marion Center; his parents, J. Paul and Lucinda Isenberg; sister, Renea; and brother, Bret and wife Alisa, all of Indiana; his mother-in-law, Lois Hoffman, of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews, especially Donald and Kelly Hoffman.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Don Hoffman; brother-in-law, Don Hoffman Jr.; as well as his grandparents.
There will be no services. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
