Kelley L. Kok

Kelley Laraine Kok, 58, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at her home in Greensburg.
She was born June 16, 1963, in Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe, the daughter of James D. and Caroll (Bergman) Cribbs, of Blairsville.
Kelley is survived by her parents; her loving husband of 36 years, Eric Kok, Greensburg, whom she married in 1985; sons, Kyle Kok, Pittsburgh, and Connor Kok and Victoria Fox, Pittsburgh; sister, Jennifer (Greg) Marron, Palmyra; niece, Megan Marron, Palmyra; aunt, Billie Weill and Paul Berger, Pittsburgh; and cousin, Lauren Lorenz and husband Michael, Pittsburgh.
She was preceded in death by her mother- and father-in-law, Myron and Lois Kok; uncle, David Weill; and cousin, Bobby Weill.
Kelley graduated from Blairsville Senior High School in 1982 and attended the Bradford Business School in Pittsburgh. She worked for Mellon Bank for a number of years before moving to the Harrisburg area.
The family moved back to the Greensburg area in 2008. In recent years, she worked at the Starbucks in Greensburg. Kelley was a genuine, kind and selfless person and was always willing to help someone in need.
She was a wonderful wife and mother and dedicated her time to raising her two boys. She was a great cook and was extremely fond of gardening.
She absolutely adored her various pets over the years and loved caring for them. Kelley was a wonderful lady and will be sadly missed.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral service that will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday. Pastor Shawn Iarussi will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kelley’s name to the American Cancer Society — Western Region, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.