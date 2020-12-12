Kellie Ruth Green, of Indiana, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 27, 1962, in Bloomsburg. She was the daughter of Homer Kenneth Green.
“Out of my distress I called on the LORD; the LORD answered me and set me free.” Psalm 118:5
Kellie worked for many years as a private home health caregiver.
She loved spending time with and doing activities with her grandchildren and her whole family. She enjoyed tending to her plants; she truly had a green thumb.
Kellie also tried to regularly get together with her friends, having reunions so they could all catch up
with each other. She also loved to sing and listen to music.
Kellie is survived by her daughters, Sara B. (Timothy A.) Nealer, of Clymer, and Ashlie M. Shears, of Cleveland, Texas. She also will be missed by her grandchildren, Bryton W. Nealer, Lillian R. Nealer, Bayleigh M. Nealer, Gauge O. Daube, Revy A. Daube, Audan B. Fulton and Addilynn R. Fulton, and her stepmother, Kay Green, of Ashtabula, Ohio.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Finn A. Daube; her brother, Kenneth “Chip” Green; and her sister, Jammie Anderson.
Services for the Green family are private. Cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory is under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer.
