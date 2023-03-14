Kelly L. Hughes Sparks, 42, of Oakdale, North Fayette Township, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. Clair Hospital.
Kelly was born June 29, 1980, in Indiana, a daughter of Eric “Rick” Hughes, of Indiana, and Karen Hallman Hughes.
Kelly was an executive administrative assistant for Michael Baker International. She was also an artist and loved to paint and draw. While she was still in high school, a painting of hers was selected to be hung in the U.S. Capitol building for a year in the 12th Congressional District. She also loved creating within her home. Her home in Oakdale was her dream home, and she enjoyed every second of filling it with beautiful and original décor.
Kelly had a life story that is worth telling the whole world. Her courageous, loving and beautiful soul lived her short years on this earth to the fullest she possibly could. Kelly was lucky enough to find the love of her life, her husband Cameron. They met on a bus, driving back and forth to school while attending Pittsburgh Technical College, where Kelly was studying graphic design and art. With every bus ride, Cameron and Kelly became even better friends, eventually began dating, got engaged and married in 2000.
Their relationship grew stronger with every day they spent together. Their love was fierce and truly could withstand anything. They took their vows seriously, especially as Kelly courageously fought breast cancer. Cameron never left her side, and Kelly made sure to fight not only for herself but for her and Cameron’s future.
After her cancer diagnosis, Kelly was told that children were not an option for her and made peace with this fact; however, five years into Kelly’s remission, she and Cameron were blessed with their son, Logan. Logan was the missing piece to their puzzle, and their biggest surprise in life.
He completed Kelly’s life, and there was truly nothing more that she loved than being his mother. He filled her life with the perfect amount of craziness, adventure, laughter and love. Logan is the perfect blend of his father and mother, and she could not have been more proud to have him in her life.
Kelly was able to achieve the life she had always dreamed of, and that was truly enough for her. She was blessed with the two men in her life who showered her with love.
She was successful in her career and could express herself in ways that others could not. She was an outstanding woman who the world was too blessed to have. She created a safe space for people she loved, and you always knew she loved you because Kelly was sure to tell you.
Although she did not know her time would be cut so short, she made sure she lived each and every day to its fullest.
Along with her father, surviving are the love of her life and best friend, Ronald “Cameron” Sparks, and her miracle boy, son Logan Sparks.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
All arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc. and Crematory, 305 Main St., Imperial, (724) 695-2800.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation to better serve warriors just like Kelly.