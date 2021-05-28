Kelly S. Pardee

Kelly Sue Pardee, 56, of Bolivar, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
The daughter of Ronald and Judy (Hughes) Merritt, she was born Nov. 21, 1964.
Kelly was an avid gardener and a woman of faith. She loved going to yard sales, crafting and singing.
Kelly is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 34 years, Michael Pardee. Kelly was a loving wife, mother, mom-mom, sister and aunt. She will be missed by her children, Jordan Pardee and wife Suzan, of Blairsville, and Jessica Stevenson and husband David, of Knoxville, Tenn. One of Kelly’s greatest joys was being mom-mom to her precious grandchildren, Paisley, Jameson, Parker, Ella, Oliver and Merritt. Kelly is also survived by her loving sisters, Kathy Mayancsik and husband Tom, of Brush Valley, and Trisha DeCasere and husband Bill, of Coopersburg; as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Judy (Hughes) Merritt; mother-in-law Marjorie A. Pardee; and brother-in-law Douglas L. Pardee.
The family thanks our friends and the community for all their thoughts, support and prayers during this difficult time.
The family kindly suggest memorial contributions be made to the Semper Fi Fund in memory of Kelly. Donations may be made at https://semperfifund.org. Kelly was very proud of her father who served in the Marine Corps.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at New Life Church, 153 Crawford Road, New Florence. Inurnment will be in Armagh Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
