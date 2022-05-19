Kendrick T. J. Wirginis, 19 months, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Born Oct. 10, 2020, in Altoona, Kendrick was the son of Quinn Earnest and Eli Wirginis, both of Indiana. Surviving Kendrick are his maternal grandparents, Jacqueline Smith and Chuck Englody, of Northern Cambria, and William Earnest and Karen Page, of East Freedom; paternal grandparents, T. Shawn Wirginis and Robin Gable, of Saxonburg; maternal great-grandparents, John “Jack” and JoAnne Smith, of Northern Cambria; paternal great-grandparents, Auda and Dick Swartzlander, of Etna; aunts and uncles, Nicole, Mimi and Jessica Gable; Jonah, Noah and Jacob Wirginis, and Brigette Smith; stepfather, Nicholas Eager; and stepbrothers and sisters, Ella, Wylliam, Rena, Lani, Oliver, Alex and Ethan Eager.
Family and friends will be received at 3 p.m. Friday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, with a sharing service to be held at 3:30 p.m.