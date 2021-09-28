Kenneth A. Jefferson, 68, of Glen Campbell, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born in Punxsutawney on July 21, 1953, a son of Anastasia (Peles) Jefferson.
He graduated from Purchase Line High School, and later worked for many years as a carpenter.
Kenneth enjoyed fishing, golfing and collecting guns. He was a member of the Glen Campbell American Legion Post 435.
He will be missed by his sister, Roberta Jefferson, of South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his mom, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Jefferson and Donna Lewarchick.
In accordance with Kenneth’s wishes, service arrangements are private and being handled by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. Burial will be in Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Glen Campbell.
