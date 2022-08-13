Dr. Kenneth E. Hershman, 82, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
He was born March 3, 1940, in Jasper County, Ind., to Otis G. and Gladys (Elliott) Hershman.
From his hard-working farm-boy days, Ken went on to obtain his undergraduate, master’s and doctorate degrees in physics from Perdue University. He worked three jobs to put himself through college, one in a flower shop where he would bring a rose to the pretty girl with the long ponytail every single day of their courtship. They then married Nov. 25, 1960, and moved with the family to the Indiana area in 1972.
Ken was hopelessly devoted to and adored his wife. He was a loving and guiding hand to his children, a sweet and funny grandfather, a loving brother and uncle and a dedicated and sincere friend to many. His faith in God was always a guiding force and a blueprint for the way he lived his life, humble, happy, generous and grateful for all that life gave him.
Ken was a member of Graystone Presbyterian and Calvary Presbyterian churches, where he was involved in the church choir and Builders Class, and he led Sunday school for many years.
During his professional career, Dr. Hershman was employed by NASA in the 1970s, developing solar technology. He was also hired by K’NEX Industries to develop its toy roller coaster. However, Ken was most well-known for his 45 years of teaching physics at IUP, chairing the department for several years. His great joy came in helping students to succeed and prosper.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his loving wife, Coralie, on Oct. 5, 2021; his son, Kerry M. Hershman; his daughter, Ellen G. Blystone; his granddaughter, Haylee A. Jackson; his brothers John D., Robert O. and James Hershman; and his sisters Virginia Page, Ruth Lund and Betty Griffey.
Ken is survived by his children, Brad J. (Erin Eisenman) Hershman, of Elderton, and Amanda E. (Fred) Owens, of Indiana; six grandchildren: Stacie, Jesse, Jade, Corey, Nicholas and Zoe; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Carol Stevens, of Lafayette, Ind.; brother Richard (Sandy) Hershman, of Wheatfield, Ind.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, with Pastors David Hanna and Richard Cassel co-officiating.
The family respectfully requests the wearing of masks to protect all of our loved ones.
Online condolences may be left at www.boweserminichfuneralhome.com.