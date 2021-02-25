Kenneth E. Schaeffer, 82, of Elderton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning.
He was born on April 24, 1938, in Burrell Township, to Harry L. and Elsie I. (Riggle) Schaeffer.
Kenneth was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. He worked for over 30 years for McIntire Coal Company, retiring in 2010 as a weighmaster. He volunteered for 35 years with Elderton Fire Department and was the founder of the Elderton Car Show for 20 years. He was very proud to have won 100 trophies with his prized 1968 Chevrolet Camaro. Kenneth loved going to classic car shows, car cruises and flea markets. He enjoyed farming, mowing the grass, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and was an avid knife collector. His greatest joy came from spending time with his children and grandchildren.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Vivian L. (Rearick) Schaeffer, whom he married in 1959; his son, Kenneth Lynn Schaeffer and wife, Bonnie, of Indiana; two daughters, Kimberly A. Johnson and companion Todd Doty, of Irwin; and Candace K. Mummert and companion David Plavi, of Shelocta; four grandchildren, Corey Schaeffer and wife Ashley; Gary Scott Mummert Jr. and wife Gretchen; Jessica Blystone and husband Nathan; and Kent E. Mummert; one great-grandchild, Holden Douglas Scott Mummert; a sister, Joan Townsend, of South Bend Township; a brother-in-law, Denny Rearick and wife Bonnie, of Dutch Run; and numerous nieces and nephews, in addition to other family members.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his loving granddaughter, Jenilee Fawn Johnson; a brother, Harry “June” Schaeffer; and two sons-in-law, Gary S. Mummert and Thomas F. Johnson.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Funeral services will be private. Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s honor to Elderton Fire Dept., P.O. Box 367, Elderton, PA 15736.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Kenneth’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.