Kenneth Foster

Kenneth W. Foster, 74, Brush Valley, passed away at home Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Born Nov. 9, 1946, in Indiana, he was a son of Claude N. and Edna B. (Berkepile) Foster. He also was preceded in death by his daughter, Cassandra Rae (Foster) Gill, and his paternal grandmother, Nellie (Little) Foster, who he was awfully close.
Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon L. (Horner) Foster; children Cyndi Nelson and husband Buddy, New Born, Ga.; K. Michael Foster, Baton Rouge, La.; and Christopher Foster, Pittsburgh; son-in-law Joseph P. Gill, Avonmore; grandchildren Justin Nelson, Joss Gill, Joseph R. Gill and Jacob Foster; brothers Perry Foster and wife Mary Ann, York; Edward Foster and wife Sharon, Vinco; and Dennis Foster and wife Sandra, Indiana; several young ladies who were like grandchildren and several other foster children and family members who had resided with Ken and Sharon.
Ken was a professional land surveyor for North American Coal Company and R&P Coal Company. He retired as a land manager for Consol Energy. He helped with USA wrestling and was a United wrestling booster. He enjoyed riding bicycles, was known for his stunts while riding and belonged to a cardio rehab group. Family was of the utmost importance to Ken.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. A graveside service by Pastor Joanie Scarff will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Armagh Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required; a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time (delays are possible). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate. Online condolences may be placed at www.thestuartfuneral homes.com.