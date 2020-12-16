Kenneth James King, 61, of Saltsburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 1959, in Indiana, and was the son of Alton E. and Rosella Yankaukas Besser King.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the lottery and loved drinking coffee, but he especially liked to help all his friends and neighbors at McGregor Manor.
He is survived by his children, Anthony King, of Elizabeth, Kayla King Borone, of New Jersey, Christina King Ferrington, of West Elizabeth, and Toni King, of Warrenville, S.C.; six grandchildren; his sister, Barbara King Davison, and her husband, John, of Avonmore; and his brothers, Eugene King and his wife, Kathy, of Huntingdon, and Joseph D. King, of Murrysville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ryan King and his sister, Janet King Savini.
At Kenny’s request all arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
