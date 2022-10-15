Kenneth J. White, 80, of Loyalhanna Township, passed way Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Born March 15, 1942, in Saltsburg, he was a son of the late Harry Lewis White and Iva F. (Miller) White-Rugh.
Ken was a 1960 graduate of Saltsburg High School and served our country with the U.S. Army. He worked for NUMEC in Apollo for more than 20 years.
Ken was a member of Independent Traditional Holiness Church in Indiana, and enjoyed attending the various church functions over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dorris J. White, who passed away on April 28, 2021; and his brothers Eugene White and Lewis “David” White.
Ken is survived by his sister Marilyn (Dennis) Smyers, of Conemaugh Township; brother Ronald D. (Phyllis) White, of Loyalhanna Township; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from 2 p.m. until the hour of service at 4 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Lee Perry officiating.
Private interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken’s memory to the Independent Traditional Holiness Church, Indiana.
