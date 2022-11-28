Kenneth L. Dixson, 80, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at ProMedica Nursing Home, North Hills, Pittsburgh.
A son of Ronald and Eleanor (Alexander) Dixson, he was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Creekside.
Ken was a 1960 graduate of Marion Center High School, where he played baseball. Ken was very active in the labor movement in the steel mills in Youngstown, Ohio, the GM Lordstown plant in Ohio, and served as the president and vice president of the Utility Workers United Association of America Union for Pennsylvania-American Water Company.
In his free time, Ken enjoyed fly-fishing; working as a volunteer at Greenwood Cemetery, where he also served on the board of directors; watching and rooting for all Pittsburgh sports teams; listening to several different genres of music — he was a true music lover; and, most of all, Ken enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved dog Buddy.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and was always ready to lend a helping hand to family and friends.
Ken was proud to be a Dixson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Donna G. (Jones) Dixson; two daughters: Vicki Brown and husband Kevin, of Canfield, Ohio, and Kelli Ryan and husband Ron, of Indiana; two grandchildren: Emily Hignett and husband Jacob and Ashley Olsen; two great-grandchildren: Christian and Haley; a brother, Garry Dixson and wife Jane; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Dixson.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Dixson; an infant sister, Joan Claire Dixson; and a grandson, Ryan Dixson Henry.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to the time of services at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tom Spiker conducting the services. Private interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest register or send condolences, visit www.robinsonlytle shoemaker.com.