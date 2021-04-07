Kenneth L. Huey, 87, of Freedom, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, while being surrounded by his family.
Ken was the son of Doyle and Ruth (Fyock) Huey, of Indiana. He had a love of farming, horses and watching his granddaughter, Lexie, compete in barrel racing. Ken always enjoyed spending time with his family, camping and fishing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; three sisters; and an infant baby.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret “Peg” (Leasure) Huey; daughters, Kandi (Don) Fleming, of Hartford, Ohio, and Pam (Bob) Homerski, of Freedom; son, Ken (Barb) Huey, of Cherry Tree; sisters Leafy Huey, of Youngstown, Ohio, and Bonnie Pesce, of Girard, Ohio; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
As per Ken’s wishes, cremation and a private memorial service will be held. The family would like to give special thanks to all the staff at Grane Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. Arrangements are being handled by the Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton.
In lieu of flowers, all contributions can be made in Ken’s honor to Grane Hospice, 260 Alpha Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.