Kenneth L. “Rock” Stivison, 72, formerly of New Florence, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Cambria Care Center.
He was born Nov. 15, 1948, in Johnstown, the son of Howard and Sylvia (Kisamore) Stivison.
He also was preceded in death by brother Rodger Stivison and sister Lynn Gibson.
He is survived by children Jeff Stivison and wife Marlo, Pittsburgh; and Steve Stivison, Johnstown; grandsons Gavin Stivison and Jacob Stivison; sister Kay Elliot, Plano, Texas; and brother David Stivison, New Florence.
Rock was a member of New Florence United Methodist Church where he served as custodian. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War era and a former employee of Bethlehem Steel Corp., Laurel Valley Tree Farm and Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home. He was a member of the Blairsville Promise Keepers.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. Monday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Pastor Sharon Hamley will officiate.
Military honors will be accorded by a local veterans organization.
