Kenneth Michael Farabaugh Sr., 98, of Indiana, formerly of Cherry Tree, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born July 9, 1923, in Altoona, a son of Leroy and Genevieve (Wharton) Farabaugh.
He married Rose Ann Bray on Dec. 15, 1945, and she preceded him in death on July 28, 2012.
Kenneth was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kathleen L. Mika; granddaughter, Christine M. Leamer; grandson, Jonathan Sales; daughter-in-law, Constance Farabaugh; and a sister, Helen Fornwalt (Roy).
Surviving are five children, Kenneth M. Farabaugh Jr. (Lina Ma, fiancée), of Fairfield, Robert D. Farabaugh (Gayle), of Etters, Mary Jo Leamer (Roger), of Hastings, Annette M. Almes (Tom), of Indiana, and Loree S. D’Amato (Chris), of Washington, Conn.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Dennis Mika, of Hollidaysburg.
Kenneth was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the European Theater during WWII.
He was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana. He was a former member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, where he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of American Legion, Post #805, Rotary Paul Harris Fellow and a long-term member of Chetremon Golf Course and Meadow Lane Golf Course.
Kenneth retired after 34 years of service from Prudential Financial. He loved feeding birds and animals.
He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, listening to the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers, golfing and got his first hole-in-one at the age of 95.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, where a rosary service will be held at 8:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place 10 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Northern Cambria, with Father Mark Groeger officiating. Committal with military honors will take place following mass at Calvary Cemetery, Altoona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Jonathan Sales to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 333 East Carson St., #441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or Connecticut Children’s, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106, or to your favorite charity.
The family would like to thank the staff at Moorehead Place and Indiana Eat ‘N Park for their care, support and friendship.