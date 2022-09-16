Kenneth M. Stanko, 81, of Hollidaysburg, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 12, at UPMC Altoona after a brief illness.
He was born in Connellsville on Sept. 28, 1940, son of the late Michael and Margaret (Medved) Stanko.
On July 22, 1972, he married Diann Dover in Denver, Colo. They just recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his wife, Diann; two daughters, Rachelle Wilhelm (Jon), of Coudersport, and Danielle McCaulley, of East Freedom; six grandchildren: Zachary (Joyanna) Bejmovicz, Nicholas Bejmovicz, Christian Stanko, Hannah (Jake) Boden, Jaxon Wilhelm and Gabriel Wilhelm; four great-grandchildren: Lukas Connelly, Sawyer Boden, Willa Bejmovicz and Charlotte Boden; three sisters: Virginia Smith and Marilyn Schaeffer, of Indiana, and Michele Schwietz (Jeff), of Herndon, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Smith; and a great-nephew, Benjamin Stoker.
Kenneth (“Kent”) was a 1958 graduate of Indiana High School and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1964. He also attended New York University through the U.S. Air Force and taught philosophy at Edinboro University.
He was the owner/operator of Travois Construction for 30 years.
Kent was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, flying F-4 fighter jets and achieving the rank of captain.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Hollidaysburg, where he was a lector and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a past president of the Blair County Builders Association, and a committee member of the Pennsylvania Builders Association.
Kent loved to play poker, golf, spend time with family and attend the various events involving his beloved family.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Hollidaysburg, with Father Alan Thomas as celebrant.
Interment with military honors will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family requests that donations in memory of Kent be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 198, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648; or a volunteer fire department of your choice.
Arrangements are by Plank, Stitt & Stevens Funeral Home, 421 Montgomery St., Hollidaysburg.
Condolences may be made at www.stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com or Stevens Family Funeral Homes Facebook page.