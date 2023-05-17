Kenneth N. Kunkle, 87, of Brookville, and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born Nov. 6, 1935, in Creekside, he was the son of the late Sheridan P. and Tillie (Johnson) Kunkle.
Ken was married on June 14, 1990, to Sharon Mae (Brady) Kunkle; she preceded him in death on Dec. 26, 2020.
Ken worked at the foundry in Vandergrift and later for New Bethlehem Burial Service. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Kunkle, of Indiana, a daughter-in-law, Pam Kunkle, of Rural Valley, four stepchildren: Loralei Fox (Rob), of Live Oak, Fla., Tina Teraskiewicz (Eddie), of The Villages, Fla., Tony Long (Judy), of Long Beach, Miss., and Natalie Schoonover, of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren: Autumn, Hillary, Sarah, Judy, Rachel, Jamie, Kimberly and Jacob; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ken was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Kunkle; a grandson, Sgt. Joseph M. Garrison; three sisters; and five brothers.
Visitation will be Friday, May 19, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Yatesboro, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
