Kenneth P. Remaley, 84, of Torrance, passed away suddenly at his home and was blessed to be held in the arms of his wife as the angels carried him into heaven on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2022.
The son of Paul J. and Frances (Christy) Remaley, he was born July 8, 1938, in Murrysville.
Ken graduated from the Franklin Regional High School in 1956 and he worked for Peoples Natural Gas for 36 years until his retirement.
Ken belonged to the West Penn Sportsmen’s Club and National Rifle Association. He enjoyed trap shooting, clay shooting, working on tractors (particularly John Deere tractors), dining at Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn and farming. Ken enjoyed working outdoors and thrived on being a caretaker of the land and the people around him.
Surviving is his wife Kathleen A. (Verona) Remaley, whom he married on Aug. 7, 1998; three sisters, Frances Marie Milliron, of Greensburg, Elaine Wright, of New Castle, Del., and Alberta Soles (Irvin), of Murrysville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepmother Bergetta Remaley.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Oct. 16th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
In Ken’s memory, the family encourages you to take a moment and enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors.
