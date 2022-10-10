Kenneth R. Diehl, 69, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away at his home in Stockbridge, Ga., on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ken was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Punxsutawney, to Jack and Ellen (Armagost) Diehl.
Ken graduated from Punxsutawney High School, class of 1970. He then attended Slippery Rock State College, graduating with a bachelor’s in physical education before finding his niche as a corrections officer. Ken was a stellar athlete throughout his life, setting several track records in both high school and college. Ken enjoyed hunting, bowling and playing golf as well as being an avid rider of his beloved Harley-Davidson.
In addition to his mother, Ken is survived by two sisters, Peggy McClelland and husband Bob, of Indiana, and Jean (Diehl) Sinclair, of Punxsutawney; several nieces and nephews; a wife; two children; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father; infant sister; a niece, Shawne Manners; paternal grandparents Walter and Fannie Diehl; and maternal grandparents Christopher and Victorine Armagost.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life to honor Ken from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 in Punxsutawney.