Kenneth Robert Dixon, 70, of Armagh, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Harvey and Wilma (Payne) Dixon Jr., he was born Feb. 11, 1951, in McKeesport.
Ken was a 1969 graduate of McKeesport High School. Upon graduation, Ken served in the Vietnam War and remained in the United States Army until 1972 with a specialty in small arms repair. Following his service in the Army, Ken was employed as a coal miner and obtained a degree as a cardiovascular technician.
Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors, but was especially fond of turkey hunting. He was a member of the Cornerstone Worship Center for over 20 years. Ken will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who was a very hardworking Christian who touched many lives and will greatly be missed by all.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Diane (Erdley) Dixon, Armagh, and Ken will forever be the love of her life; three daughters, Stacy Dixon, Cannonsburg; Stephanie (Jason) Emigh, Clymer; and Carla Dixon, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Hunter Guesman, Clymer; Deacon and Madeline Suwolitch, Indiana; Hayley Carcella, Bridgeville; Isabella Guzzi, Clymer; and Hannah and Gabriel Emigh, Johnstown; and nine siblings.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.