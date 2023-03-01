Kenneth Reed Bennett, 83, of Rochester Mills, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Belford and Eva (Meyers) Bennett, he was born Nov. 20, 1939, in Salem, N.J.
Ken was a proud veteran who served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He had been employed as a salesman for McGregor Motors; as a paramedic for Citizens’ Ambulance Service; and as a deputy coroner for Indiana County.
He and his wife, Wanda, also owned Crooked Fence Farms, which taught riding lessons and provided physically challenged children the opportunity to learn to ride and have a joyful time at the farm.
The Bennetts won many awards for their horses’ performances in various categories.
Ken will be remembered as a loving husband and a friend to many.
Surviving is his stepson, Christopher Swearman, of McDonald; and sister-in-law, Brenda (John) Yount, of Lower Burrell.
Preceding Ken in death were his parents; wife Wanda (Morris) Bennett; a son, Shawn; and a stepson, Steven Swearman.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com