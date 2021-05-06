Kenneth Roy Bowser, 62, of Homer City, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was a son of Kenneth James Bowser and Helen Jane (Troup) Brumbaugh, and was born Oct. 17, 1958, in Kittanning.
He was employed by Femco Machine and Star Manufacturing. Kenneth was a former member of the American Legion Post No. 493, Graceton-Coral Sportsman Club and Club Savoy in Homer City.
He was a dedicated family man and grandfather who had childlike humor; he was truly one of them. He was a great outdoorsman who loved the outdoors and going hunting in Colorado and Maine. Kenneth loved fishing, hunting, gardening and kayaking. He enjoyed going to the ocean with his cousins and their families.
Kenneth was a dedicated brother and was loyal to his family and friends. He was a great craftsman with superior skills in both woodworking and metal fabrication. In his senior year (1977), he took third place in the Stanley Tool Division in the entire United States.
He is survived by his loving children: Kenneth Waine Bowser and wife Jeannette, of Derry; Angela Marie (Bowser) Kelly and fiancee David Kelly, of Monessen, formerly of Lucernemines; Raymond Leroy Bowser, of Lucernemines; and Sasha Dawn (Bowser) Gonzalez and husband Jearim Gonzalez, of Kinston, N.C., formerly of Homer City; his loving grandchildren: Mariah Bowser, Tyler Bowser, Sophia Bowser, Emily Bowser, Thorn Bowser, Mya Kelly, Ava Kelly, Caleb Bowser, Armani Gonzalez, Oliver Gonzalez and Elijah Gonzalez; and his great-grandson Asher Bowser, who adores him.
His brothers Gerald Bowser, of Homer City; and James Guthrie and wife Michele (Weigand) Guthrie, of Ford City; several half-sisters and -brothers and stepsisters and stepbrothers also survive him. He is also survived by various aunts, uncles and cousins who will greatly miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth James Bowser and Helen Jane (Troup) Brumbaugh; stepfather Clark H. Brumbaugh; stepsiblings Joyce French and David Brumbaugh; half-sister Wanda Fletcher; and his grandchildren Angel Kelly and Ariel Gonzalez.
Friends will be received at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service. Interment to follow in Coral Lutheran Cemetery, Coral. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be followed.