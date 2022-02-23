Kenneth 'Shooter' D. Doak

Kenneth “Shooter” David Doak, 67, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Kenny was born Dec. 29, 1954, in Latrobe, to William P. and Alice V. (Muir) Doak.
Throughout high school, Kenny participated in a variety of sports including basketball, football, swimming and track. He graduated from Blairsville High School Class of 1972 and went on to graduate at the top of his class from PTI with an engineering degree in 1974. Kenny worked for FMC for more than 30 years. On Sept. 2, 1978, Kenny married the love of his life, Kandi, and together they raised two boys, David and Benjamen.
In his spare time, Kenny enjoyed annual mountain trips, golf outings and poker nights with “the buddies.” Many summers were spent playing baseball for the Colts and Blues, playing in softball tournaments hitting mammoth homers, or running the pool tables earning him his famous nickname of “Shooter.” He spent time with his loyal companion, Cooper, and they would go on daily car rides that usually resulted in a pup cup. You could also find Kenny cracking open a cold one on the golf course or shooting pool at the Elks. He was an active member of United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville, where he served as deacon and was a long-time member of the choir.
Kenny was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He could always be found at the Colts’ field and any other sporting events. He was known for his good sense of humor and contagious laughter among family and friends. He spent much of his son’s childhood taking them to football, baseball, wrestling, basketball, Cub Scouts and karate practices. Kenny never missed a single event, whether he was just there to support and cheer them on or coaching their elementary basketball, Boilermaker, or Little League teams.
Surviving are his wife, Kandi J. (Kirkbride) Doak; two sons, David P. Doak (Logan), of Blairsville and Benjamen T. Doak (Gina), of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Connor and Aiden; three brothers, William P. Jr. (Jan), of Pittsburgh; Randy (Kalinda), of Indiana; Douglas (Sandra), of Blairsville; Dennis (Jony), of Blairsville; a sister, Alice Santoro (John), of Blairsville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Doak.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville, with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, in memory of Kenny.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.