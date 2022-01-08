Kenneth V. Anderson

Kenneth Vaugn Anderson, 74, of Newville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Carlisle Hospital.
Born Jan. 3, 1948, in Alverda, he was the son of Thomas and Violet (Shultz) Anderson.
Ken retired from Carlisle Syntec Systems as an Industrial Electrician. In his earlier working career, he worked for McCreary Tire and Rubber Company. He was a member of Big Spring United Methodist Church, Newville, Newville American Legion Post 421 and Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie L. (McCoy) Anderson; son, Mark A. Anderson and wife Kerin, of Mechanicsburg; four siblings, Marion Harris, Erma Jean Polenik, Arthur Anderson and wife Judy and Lynn Anderson; and his granddaughter, Olivia Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Lisle Anderson, Clayton Anderson, Nancy LaVanish and Richard Anderson.
Graveside services will be at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
