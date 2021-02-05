Kenneth W. Brode, 98, Indiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 14, 1922, in Ravenna, Ohio, to Walter Damon Brode and Vera (Hurd) Brode.
He was a retired professor of German at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife, Cinda A. (Roebuck) Brode; his children, Kenneth M. Brode and wife Julie, of Coshocton, Ohio; Kevin W. Brode and wife Debbie, of Allison Park; and Kendra M. Brode-Miltz, of Indiana. He is also survived by nine grandsons and six great-grandchildren.
At the request of Kenneth, there will be no services. The Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
