Kenneth W. Uber

Kenneth William Uber, 95, of Indiana, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born March 7, 1925, in Blairsville to Carl and Anna (Hall) Uber.
Mr. Uber was a 1943 graduate of Indiana High School and a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a life member of the Indiana Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge #313 and the Solid Waste Authority of Indiana County.
Ken wore many hats throughout his work life. He owned and operated Uber Appliance Store in Blairsville for 40 years. He was a former mayor of Blairsville and a former manager of Citizens’ Ambulance Service of Blairsville, where he worked as an EMT/paramedic. Ken was a former fire chief of the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Company. He worked at Smith Bus Company as a school bus driver, Stewart Bus Company driving senior citizens to their appointments, and he worked at Indiana Regional Medical Center transporting cancer patients to and from their treatments. Ken retired from IRMC in 2015 at age 90.
Ken loved life and enjoyed woodworking, amateur photography, antiquing, traveling, playing cards with family and friends and boating while spending summers at his camp in the Adrian/Templeton area along the Allegheny River.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sharon K. (Randles) Uber, of Indiana; two stepchildren, Jill Capitosti and husband Greg, of Mattoon, Ill., and Samual McIntire, of Blairsville; a sister, Donna King and husband Norman, of Kittanning; four grandchildren, Andrew Capitosti, Benjamin Capitosti, Samual McIntire Jr. and Ashley Kelly; a great-grandchild, Kaiden Parsh; and his dog, Lacy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Sennick Uber, and a sister, Jane Derrington.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
