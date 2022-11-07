Kenneth Zimmerman, 78, of Strongstown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at home.
He was born Feb. 24, 1944, in Apollo. He was the son of Charles and Stella Mae (Stiffy) Zimmerman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Gloria Zimmerman.
He is survived by his sons, Michael (Jill) Bugal, Jeff (Melissa) Brown and Joe (Sandra) Sanchez; grandsons, Ethan and Dylan Sanchez; and girlfriend, Betty Morris.
Kenny was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1962 to 1965. He worked in road construction all his life.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Bowser-Ondriezek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Nanty Glo, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Clayton Harriger officiating. Interment will follow in Lloyd Cemetery, Ebensburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s. Veterans’ services will be conducted by the Nanty Glo, Twin Rocks and Vintondale Ritual Team.