Kerry Michael Hershman, 58, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Kenneth Eugene and Shirley Coralie (Norris) Hershman, he was born Jan. 10, 1963, in Lafayette, Ind.
Kerry had been baptized by Pastor Richard Cassel at Graystone Presbyterian Church in Indiana.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the Army Reserves.
Kerry helped in the construction of Johnstown after the flood.
He loved music, camping, motorcycles and trikes. Kerry was a free spirit who led a rough but adventurous life.
Surviving are his parents; his son, Jesse Hershman; his daughter, Jade Smith (Donald); grandchildren, Katlyn Smith, Elizabeth and Maddison Brown and Genevieve Hershman, and Kearsten Eakins; his brother, Bradley Hershman (Erin); his sister, Amanda Owens (Fred); and many nieces and nephews.
Kerry was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen (Hershman) Blystone; and a niece, Haylee Jackson.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home for a memorial gathering.
A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Richard Cassel officiating.