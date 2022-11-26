Kevin A. Reese, 65, of South Bend Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in AHN-Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born July 24, 1957, in Fairmont, W.Va., he was the son of the late Kenneth A. and Janet E. (Hayhurst) Reese and a graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School.
Kevin was employed as a concrete finisher by Union #526 of Pittsburgh for many years. Along with his wife, he owned and operated Kevin Reese Trucking LLC for over 25 years, until his retirement this year.
He was a member of the Apollo Elks #386, Lithuanian and Slovak clubs of East Vandergrift.
Kevin enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, camping in their RV and four-wheeling. Most of all he loved spending time with his granddaughter, Natalyn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Karl Reese.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 25 years, Iris I. (Gregersen) Reese, of South Bend Township; sons Lorenz R. (Lisa) Gregersen, of Homer City, and John F. Reese, of Spring Church; granddaughter Natalyn Sophia Gregersen, of Homer City; siblings Debbie (Gary) Rabickow, of Apollo, Kenneth “Butch” (Jenny) Reese, of Kiski Township, Kerry Reese, of Vandergrift, and Diana (Raymond) Lorant, of Kiski Township; sister-in-law Gail Reese; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Kevin’s request, there will be no viewing or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Apollo.